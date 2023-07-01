‘Guv not acting within the purview of Constitution’

Kolkata: Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Biman Bandyopadhyay on Saturday expressed his dissatisfaction over the role of Governor CV Ananda Bose as the former alleged that the latter is not functioning within his constitutional obligations.



Bose has been visiting various places for the past few days starting from South Bengal up to North Bengal. In the last few incidents, Bose went to troubled areas and spoke to the local people. This had triggered criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress earlier.

Speaker Bandyopadhyay said that the Governor is not acting within the purview of the Constitution. Many Governors came to the state and they worked in cooperation with the state government.

Present Governor is hyperactive on various issues. It is the duty of the state government to ensure law and order situation in the state.

It does not come under the jurisdiction of the Governor. But the Governor has been interfering into it. He is introducing a complaint book which is not seen in any state, Bandyopadhyay said. This is at a time when the state and Raj Bhavan are at loggerheads over several issues. Trinamool Congress has recently criticised Bose for allegedly getting a book written by him published under the name ‘Raj Bhavan Publications’ and insulting the national emblem by putting it on the book cover.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had said: “The Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose is misusing his post by publishing and marketing his books using the name of Raj Bhavan.



