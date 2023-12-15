Guv names Raj Bhavan’s North Gate after Tagore

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose, on Thursday, announced that the North Gate of Bengal’s Raj Bhavan will be named “Kavi Guru Rabindranath Tagore Gate” and a plaque too will be installed there dedicated to the bard.



Bose was visiting Santiniketan on Thursday when he made the announcement and revealed the marble plaque in the presence of the Viswa Bharati University’s vice-chancellor (V-C), Sanjay Kumar Mallick.

The Governor reportedly reached Santiniketan on Thursday morning on a Vande Bharat Express and visited the museum inside Rabindra Bhavan where he viewed the artefacts which were once used by the Nobel Laureate Rabindrabnath Tagore and are on display inside the museum. Bose revealed the marble plaque bearing the image of the bard will be installed at the North Gate which he announced will be christened as “Kavi Guru Rabindranath Tagore Gate”.

He said: “This plaque will be placed in front of the Raj Bhavan’s North Gate in Kolkata as a revered memory of Kabi Guru Rabindranath Tagore.” The Governor said that Tagore is a global figure and he feels blessed to have been chosen to work on a land that has gifted the world such a person.

The Governor had made the decision to name the gate after Tagore last month. He had said that it is befitting that a gate of Raj Bhavan be named after the bard since the Governor’s House also has the status of Grade-I heritage. Recently, plaques dedicated to Tagore were installed at Visva Bharati University campus after UNESCO granted Santiniketan the status of ‘World Heritage Site’.