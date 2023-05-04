Guv meets students from state in Kerala

KOLKATA: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose met nursing students from the state at Thiruvalla in Kerala on Thursday. He told the nursing students to get in touch with him in case of any problems or issues.



The Governor also invited the nursing students to Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. He asked the management to look after their interests. He feels that the nursing is a noble profession and the interest of the nurses should be safeguarded.

During his recent tour to Bengaluru, the Governor had interacted with migrant labourers. He had also asked a PG college to make a database of the migrant labourers.