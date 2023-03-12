Guv meets govt employees, urges to choose ‘dialogue over hunger strike for solution’

Kolkata: In a bid to break the stalemate between the state government and a section of its employees who are demanding parity in dearness allowances (DA) with that of the Central government, Governor CV Ananda Bose met the protestors requesting them to choose dialogue over hunger strike to arrive at a solution.



A section of state government employees has been observing a hunger strike, hoping to convince the state government to increase the DA. They met the Governor on Sunday. The Governor has suggested that they should instead begin a dialogue with the state government instead of continuing with their hunger strike which has entered the fourth week.

The Twitter handle of the Governor read: “Governor is deeply pained that the hunger strike of the aggrieved employees is entering its fourth week. The issues involved may be complex but there is always a simple way out. What is of paramount importance is the precious life of our brothers who are on a continuous fast for a cause which is close to their hearts. Governor entreats all those who are on the perilous fast to kindly end it and request all stakeholders to sit together and find an acceptable way out of the imbroglio.”

Commenting on the meeting between the governor and the protestors, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that it is good to know that the Governor is acting as an arbitrator in a bid to find a solution to this impasse but “we sincerely hope that he will also act as the mediator between the state government and the Centre so the huge amount of funds meant for Bengal is cleared by the Union government”.

He added that the protesting employees although have the right to ask for an increase in DA they should remember that despite funds being deliberately withheld by the Centre, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ensured that the social welfare schemes are not affected.

“They should also remember that during the Covid lockdown, they continued to get salaries. Under the incumbent state government they have witnessed increment in salaries and pension,” Kunal claimed.