Guv meets acid attack victims at Raj Bhavan, sanctions token relief of Rs 10,000 to each

kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose assured the acid attack victims of treatment with specialist doctors on a case-to-case basis and promised them of providing general medical treatment from Raj Bhavan dispensary from now on.



Seven representatives of the acid attack survivor women from different districts of the state met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Saturday and soon after listening to them intently he sanctioned a token interim relief of Rs 10,000 to each of the survivors.

Bose further promised to take initiative to integrate them with Self Help Groups (SHGs) and ensure easy bank loans. He also assured them of early disposal of acid attack cases by taking such cases up with the appropriate authorities.

Bose who was visibly moved after his meeting with the acid attack survivors said: “Acid attack is no acid test to know the inner strength of womanhood. Nothing can destroy the indomitability of the human spirit.”

Social activists Aparajita Ganguly and Kadambari, a dancer, took the initiative to introduce the victims to Bose.

The survivors narrated their plight to the Governor and demanded that the guilty of such heinous crimes should be punished early.

In addition, the survivors appealed to the Governor for rehabilitation through dignified employment.