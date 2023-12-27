Guv likely to move Calcutta HC against JU ‘convocation’

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose is likely to move Calcutta High Court against Jadavpur University (JU) for organising the annual convocation on Sunday despite his objection, a senior Raj Bhavan official said.



It was learnt that Bose, who is also the chancellor of state-run universities, has sought legal advice for moving HC against the “unauthorised” convocation.

“The chancellor has sought legal advice to move Calcutta High Court against the convocation at Jadavpur University despite his objection,” the official added.

On Saturday evening, Bose had removed JU’s officiating vice-chancellor (V-C) Buddhadeb Sau on disciplinary grounds.

However, JU authorities held the annual convocation despite the chancellor’s objections even as the state government reinstated Sau as the officiating V-C.

Mathematics professor Sau was appointed as JU’s officiating V-C in August.

The chancellor has constituted an inquiry committee to probe into several complaints received by his office against Sau.

The 66th Annual Convocation of JU was held on Sunday where 5,000 students were awarded their degrees by the pro-vice-chancellor, who was handed over the power to do so by V-C Buddhadeb Sau, after a last minute court meeting.

At the court meeting, the members advised Sau to hand over the power of the awarding degrees to pro-V-C to avoid future legal complexity. Even though the degrees had V-C’s signature, officials said that in case of any complexities, fresh degrees can be issued and sent via postal services if need be.

The students who received the degree were relieved considering the uncertainty over convocation that continued

for a while. With Agency Inputs