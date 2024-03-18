Guv launches ‘Log Sabha’ portal

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has launched ‘Log Sabha’ portal to directly connect with the people during Lok Sabha elections.

According to information shared by Raj Bhavan, any citizen can send communication to the Governor on the dedicated email (logsabha.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com).

Grievances and suggestions received will be acted upon immediately.

On the day of the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections the Governor started his ground zero visit with a school in Howrah which is a conventionally polling booth . Avoiding the paraphernalia of a large motorcade, he travelled in a Toto interacting on the way to the men on the street. He declared that his priority during the parliament election will be to put down violence and corruption in the election. The Governor is understood to be in touch with the Election Commission in Delhi. Sandeep Rajput, OSD to the Governor will be nodal officer of the ‘Log Sabha’.

During last year’s Panchayat elections too, the Governor had opened a ‘Peace Room’ at Raj Bhavan which received thousands of representations from the public which resulted in prompt action. Bose was accessible 24x7 over telephone and e-mail in the panchayat election days. His presence in the field resulted in considerable reduction in the incidents of violence.