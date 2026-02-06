Guv lauds Bengal government for maintaining communal harmony

Kolkata: Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday addressed the state Assembly ahead of the tabling of the state’s Interim Budget, outlining the government’s development roadmap and sharing a warm exchange with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Governor arrived at the Assembly around 12.30 pm, paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar, and briefly exchanged pleasantries with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Lauding the state’s efforts to uphold communal harmony, he said: “My government has taken all possible steps to maintain communal amity and harmony across the state, and all festivals of all religions, faiths and cultures are celebrated with harmony and brotherhood. The overall law and order situation remained firmly under control. Kolkata consistently features as the safest city in India.”

Bose addressed the Assembly under Article 175 of the Indian Constitution ahead of the state Interim Budget. He did not read out the entire speech but laid it on the Table of the House with the Chair’s permission. Referring to welfare initiatives, the Governor said the government had launched 94 schemes aimed at improving the quality of life, particularly among marginalised communities. He added that the state has secured leading positions nationally in women-led micro, small and medium enterprises, skill development, social welfare indicators and e-governance.

The speech highlighted social security schemes, stating that empowerment of women and girl-children remains a priority. Flagship schemes include Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree Prakalpa and Rupashree Prakalpa. Outreach programmes such as “Duare Sarkar” and “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan” were also mentioned. The CM and Speaker accompanied the Governor outside the Assembly when he left after exchanging pleasantries.