‘Guv is doing his duty, we are doing ours’

kolkata: Speaking in the context of whether the Governor had spoken against the state government following the attack on Union Minister of state for Home, Nisith Pramanik, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday said he found nothing exceptional or against the state in the behaviour of Governor CV Ananda Bose over the issue.



Bandyopadhyay said that they run the Assembly and they keep in touch with the Governor when it is required. He also added that the “Governor is doing his duty while they are doing their duty.” He did not “find anything in the Governor’s statement which was against the state.” Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said that anti-social elements which try to take the “law into their hands will be strongly dealt with. Violence will be rooted-out ruthlessly”.

“Any laxity in the maintenance of law and order will lead to chaos and anarchy, which will never be tolerated. Under no circumstances will unruly elements and hooligans be allowed to hold society to ransom,” reads the press statement issued by the Governor House on Sunday.

Governor’s statement came in reference to the attack on Nisith Pramanik. “Protest is a part of democracy, but violence is not a part of civilised conduct. The Constitution should be upheld by all those who are committed to do so. Bengal expects every officer to do his duty, without fear or favour...” read the statement.