Guv invites industry experts to join Raj Bhavan think-tank

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday urged companies and NGOs to join the Raj Bhavan-instituted think-tank ‘Golden Group’ for discussing and deliberating upon various social initiatives that can be implemented in Bengal.



Bose was speaking at the 6th ICC Social Impact Summit & Awards where he said: “We launched the Mission Compassion programme that extended numerous initiatives along with the installation of a dedicated hotline in Raj Bhavan to make the Governor’s office more accessible to the common people.

The initiative paved the way for hearing the pleas of the public pertaining to finance, health and other issues. Moreover, in light of the award function, the Governor’s office confers the Governor’s Scroll of Honour to recognise the contributions of companies that received awards for social upliftment and development, thus creating an ecosystem.”

He added: “We have also instituted a think tank called Golden Group that is responsible for discussing and deliberating upon various social initiatives that can be implemented in West Bengal.

I invite all awardees, companies and NGOs to join the think tank for further devising social impact initiatives that can be implemented in the state.”

Speaking about the 2030 India-UK roadmap, Andrew Fleming, deputy high commissioner, British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata, said: “I am delighted to say that the UK and India have shared many ambitions towards social development, including healthcare, women empowerment and education and more. I hope that we will see even more opportunities for collaboration in the future as CSR activities are good for business and society.”