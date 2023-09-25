Guv holds virtual meeting with interim V-Cs of state universities

Kolkata: Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday held a virtual meeting with interim vice-chancellors (V-C) of state universities, who were appointed by him, to discuss academic and administrative issues faced by the higher educational institutions.

One of the V-Cs in attendance at the meeting said that the Governor spoke about ways to run the institutions in the best interest of students.

“The honourable Governor asked us to strengthen the anti-ragging committee in our respective universities, among other things... He also said that he would be available on phone for any advice,” another V-C said. A total of 22 interim V-Cs, appointed by Bose since May, attended the meeting, a Raj Bhavan source said.

Bose’s decision to appoint interim V-Cs of 16 state universities “without consulting the state government” had drawn flak from the Education minister. The Raj Bhavan had countered the state government’s criticism, saying the Governor had only acted in the interest of students.