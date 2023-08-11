Guv holds meet with some officiating V-Cs whom he had appointed

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday afternoon held a meeting with some officiating vice-chancellors (V-Cs) that he had appointed in the recent past.



A number of vice-chancellors appointed by Bose who happens to be the Chancellor of the state universities have resigned recently. All of them have been appointed allegedly without consulting the state education department.

According to sources, the Governor has said that he will take measures in appointing V-Cs in those universities which don’t have any at the earliest.

He had also told the attendees that he will hold an inquiry to find out why some vice-chancellors appointed by him resigned.

Vice-chancellors of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Technology (Makaut), Jadavpur University, Netaji Subhas Open University and North Bengal University all of whom were appointed by the Governor have resigned very recently. Some of them have been asked to resign by the Governor himself.

The Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against Governor Bose who, the government alleged, has been acting beyond his constitutional obligations. The matter has been accepted by the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had launched a scathing attack on the Governor accusing him of overstepping his Constitutional boundaries particularly when it comes to appointing vice-chancellors in universities.

Alleging that Bose is trying to perform the same functions as that of the Chief Minister, she challenged Bose to form a political party, contest the elections and get elected.