‘Guv has not given assent to 23 Bills pending at Raj Bhawan’

Kolkata: Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday reminded the Governor CV Ananda Bose about his constitutional obligations. After the Supreme Court’s observation on Tuesday in connection with a Tamil Nadu case that sitting on the Bills sent to the Governor after being passed in the state Assembly is not in the spirit of the Constitution, Speaker Bandopadhyay said that if the Governors act as per the observation of the Supreme Court, state governments are benefitted.

The Speaker also said that Bengal Governor has not yet given his assent on public lynching Bill, Aparajita Bill. He also said that it is to clear to him as to why the Governor was not giving assent on these Bills. The Speaker said that Governor did not give his assent on about 23 Bills. He also stated that Bengal Governor may now give his assent on the pending Bills after the Supreme Court’s observation.

Bandyopadhyay had earlier expressed regret as the several Bills hich were sent to the Raj Bhawan for Governor’s assent have been pending and not event any recommendations were sent to Assembly on any of these Bills.

It was the responsibility of the Raj Bhawan to inform us about their opinion on these Bills after their review. We were not informed about the results of these Bills. If they had any recommendation, they could sent it to us.