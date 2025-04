Guv has no power to summon officers to discuss pending Bills: Min

Kolkata: State Parliamentary Affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay on Thursday said the Governor does not have any authority to summon officers to discuss pending Bills. Chattopadhyay made the statement a day after Governor CV Ananda Bose said he has sought meetings with officers of different departments before approving some Bills that are pending with him.

“The Constitution clearly states that the Governor does not have the power to indefinitely hold back Bills. If there are legal concerns with a Bill, the Governor may write to the government.

But nowhere does the Constitution say he can summon officials or hold discussions. I have read the Constitution many times,” the minister said.

Following a Supreme Court verdict on the issues, Speaker Biman Banerjee said 23 Bills passed by the state Assembly since 2016 have not received the Governor’s assent.

In a major victory for the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, the SC on Tuesday cleared 10 Bills that were stalled and reserved by Governor RN Ravi for the president’s consideration, and also set a timeline for all governors to act on the bills passed by state assemblies.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hailed the verdict as a “victory for all Indian states”.

Echoing similar sentiments, Speaker Banerjee hoped the West Bengal Governor would follow suit.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday said the Governor had sent 11 bills — 10 related to state universities and the Aparajita Bill — for consideration by the president between 2024 and 2025.