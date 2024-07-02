Guv fails to meet victims in Chopra

Raiganj/ Siliguri: Governor C V Ananda Bose failed to turn up to Chopra to meet the victim woman and youth who were beaten up severely by villagers at Dighalgaon in Chopra for being involved in an alleged extra marital affair. There were unconfirmed reports that they were later asked to visit him at Siliguri. However, the victims and their families have not been meeting anyone following the incident.



They reportedly feel uncomfortable with the video clip of the duo being mercilessly beaten having gone viral in social media. The Governor was supposed to meet the victims at their houses on Tuesday morning. Adequate police arrangements had been made at Dighalgaon. Locals also turned up in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the Governor. However, he did not visit the village in Chopra and instead took a flight to Delhi.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) state committee on Tuesday allegedly issued a show-cause to Hamidur Rahaman, TMC MLA of Chopra for his comments on the incident. Reportedly, Hamidur Rahaman had gone soft on the offenders. Kanaiyalal Agarwal, president of North Dinajpur TMC committee, said: “Hamidur Rahaman spoke to media persons on the issue.

His speech has been criticised by the Opposition parties so our state committee has sought a report from him within seven days for his remarks on the Chopra incident. Police are taking appropriate measures against the offenders. Our party has a strict order not to favour any unethical activities.”

It was reported that a married woman and a married youth had an alleged illicit relationship. In spite of repeated warnings from the villagers, they did not want to part ways. They were beaten up severely in a village meeting. On viewing the viral video in social media, police started a suo-moto case and arrested Tajmul Islam, the accused. Amaresh Singh, IC Chopra Police Station, was show-caused.

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police district, said: “Previously, we had a report that the Governor would visit Chopra to meet the victims. Adequate security had been arranged for him. He however did not visit. We were not informed about the cancellation of his visit also.”

Bose said: “I have not come here as a Governor but as a guardian.” From Siliguri, he departed for Delhi.