Guv donates 1 month’s salary to CM Relief Fund for handling flood situation

: In the backdrop of seven districts of West Bengal facing a flood situation, Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday announced his decision to donate one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Since Monday, one person died of lightning in Purba Barddhaman District as the state government shifted 1,259 people to safer places, while 970 people were evacuated from Mejia Char area and some villages adjacent to the Damodar river under Sonamukhi Block in Bankura district.

“The Governor has decided to donate his one-month salary to the CM’s Relief Fund for the flood-like situation in the seven districts,” the Raj Bhavan said.

Rainfall was reported in Kolkata, Coochbehar, Purba Medinipur, Bankura, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts, the state government said in a statement.

“Water logging was reported at Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur district. The state opened 35 relief camps in Bankura and Purulia districts. A total of 14,467 pieces of tarpaulin have been distributed,” it said. A total of 90,000 cusecs of water was released from Maithon and Panchet Dams by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). “The Irrigation and Waterways Department is in touch with the DVC and Jharkhand authorities and keeping a close watch over the situation,” the statement added.