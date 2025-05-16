Guv discharged from hospital

Kolkata: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was discharged from the hospital where he had undergone an intervention procedure.

Bose was discharged on Thursday, nearly three weeks after he was admitted to the hospital on April 22 with shoulder pain.

According to hospital sources, at the time of release, Governor Bose was advised to slow down his pace of work until the next reassessment.

“Bose was admitted to the hospital with a complaint of shoulder pain after his hectic work during his field visit. On detailed examination, he was found to have mild coronary artery disease,” the hospital said in a statement.

“Bose underwent an intervention procedure. He has been cooperative and responded well to the treatment. He was discharged from the hospital today. Now his oxygen saturation is at 100 per cent, and his blood pressure and blood glucose level are normal,” reads the statement further.

Bose was rushed to Kolkata’s Eastern Command Hospital on April 21 when he complained of uneasiness after he returned to the city following his visit to riot-hit areas in Murshidabad district.

The next day, he was shifted to a private hospital where he was treated till his discharge. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited him at both hospitals.