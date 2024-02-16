Guv desires to watch Bratya’s directorial ‘Hubba’

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday expressed his desire to watch the Bengali movie, “Hubba” that has been directed by Bratya Basu. Governor Bose urged state Education minister Bratya Basu who is also a theater personality and film director to watch the movie. The request came to Basu when he went to Raj Bhawan along with other Trinamool Congress leaders to submit a memorandum. Basu reportedly told the Governor that the former will make necessary arrangements to ensure the Governor watches the movie on the day he wants to watch it.

A 10-member TMC delegation comprising ministers and Parliament members met the Governor at Raj Bhawan after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) blamed the Border Security Force (BSF) for the death of four children following an accident which took place near the India-Bangladesh border at Chopra on February 12. Trinamool Congress later posted on X: “The tragic loss of four innocent children in Chopra, Uttar Dinajpur, all due to the gross negligence and unauthorised construction activities of @BSF_India. The politicisation of the Sandeshkhali incident by the Opposition, in collaboration with a section of the media, to escalate the already volatile situation on the ground. He assured our team that he is actively investigating the matter and reiterated his commitment to taking appropriate action!”