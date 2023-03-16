Guv CV Ananda Bose's decision of mass resignation of V-Cs endorsed by Calcutta HC

Kolkata: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose’s action in demanding mass resignation of Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) has been endorsed in toto by the Calcutta High Court.

Recent orders passed by the division bench of Calcutta High court headed by the Chief Justice nullifying the appointment of 24 V-Cs have proved to be a judicial endorsement of the executive decision taken by Bose in his capacity as Chancellor of the state universities.

The Governor’s leading role in resolving the impasse is significant in the context of confrontation and confusion happening in various states on the issue of Vice-Chancellor appointments.

The West Bengal model has emerged as a tell-tale example of conflict resolution through dialogue and discussion.

Expressing his appreciation of the V-Cs who could see the wisdom of the apex court judgement, the Governor said: "All's well that ends well."

The Supreme Court judgement dated October 11, 2022 mandates UGC (University Grants Commission) norms to be followed in the appointment of V-Cs, irrespective of contradictory provisions in the State Acts.

Bose in strict adherence to UGC norms had called the Vice-Chancellors whose appointments were declared void ab initio by the October 2022 verdict and informed them of the implications of the court’s verdict.

The V-Cs gracefully opted to resign, thus, obviating the serving of termination notices. To avoid disruption of university functions, they were granted interim appointments for 3 months.

The Governor held several meetings with state Higher Education minister Bratya Basu and during discussions, spot decisions were taken without any procedural delays. Basu reacted cautiously to the judgement of the Calcutta High Court and expressed satisfaction and hope in the conciliatory approach of the Governor who foresees and forestalls issues effectively.