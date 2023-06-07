Guv clears Rajiva Sinha’s name as the next SEC of Bengal

Following a disagreement with the state government and a resultant delay, Raj Bhavan has finally approved the name of Rajiva Sinha for the position of State Election Commissioner (SEC) while the Bengal government, through legislation, is likely to put in place a “transparent and convincing method” for selection for appointment of SEC in near future.

The state government issued a notification on Wednesday, announcing that the Governor is pleased to appoint Rajiva Sinha, IAS (Retd.) to be the SEC, West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) with immediate effect.

The copies of the notification have also been forwarded to Sinha, apart from the senior special secretary to the Governor, and the Secretary of the WBSEC.

The development comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently called the delay by Raj Bhavan “unprecedented”.

She said: “We have elections coming up which include the Panchayat polls and the municipal elections. Never has the state faced such a problem before regarding this matter. This is the first time I am facing this trouble. I don’t want to burden anyone but I will appeal that let the good sense prevail.”

Raj Bhavan sources alleged that the delay was mainly due to the state government not following the protocol for making such an appointment. The source said the state government’s initial proposal placed before the Governor on May 18 contained a single name.

“Since the practice of moving a proposal for an appointment with a single name cannot be construed as a transparent practice, on the balance of consideration, it was suggested to Chief Secretary, West Bengal, during a meeting with the Governor on May 25 to put in place either of the following procedures — Issue advertisements in leading media calling for applications from eligible candidates, conducting interview and test and prepare a shortlist; or appoint a search-cum-selection committee who may prepare a panel of 3 to 5 members, or following mode of selection adopted in the case of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner of India or any other procedure which may carry conviction,” the source said.

On May 26, the state government moved another file showing that a committee was formed to recommend a panel of names and held its meeting on May 26 and recommended a panel of two names. However, this was not found adequate by the Governor. Hence, on June 5, the government submitted a file with a panel of three names and on June 6 the Governor issued a note indicating his choice of appointing Rajiva Sinha as SEC after “due diligence and enquiries on all the members of the panel”.

Sources said the state government has agreed to put in place a transparent and convincing method of selection for appointment of SEC through legislation.