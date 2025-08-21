Guv clears ED chargesheet against Chandranath Sinha

Kolkata: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has approved the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against state Correctional Services minister Chandranath Sinha in the primary recruitment corruption case.

On Wednesday, the Central agency submitted the Governor’s approval before the court, which subsequently accepted it. The court then directed the ED to issue a summon within 15 days and ordered Sinha to surrender on September 12. Earlier this month, the ED had filed a chargesheet against Sinha in the special CBI court in Kolkata.

A day later, the minister appeared before the agency, though he had skipped two earlier summons. The trial proceedings had been delayed as the agency awaited clearance from the Raj Bhavan.

Sinha’s name surfaced during the investigation after the interrogation of expelled Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh. Despite being summoned multiple times, Sinha initially avoided appearing before the ED, but later presented himself and was interrogated. During the course of the probe, ED officials raided Sinha’s residence, seizing Rs 41 lakh in cash along with his mobile phone.