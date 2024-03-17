Guv clears Bill to hike salaries of MLAs

Kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose has assented to the Bengal Legislative Assembly members’ emoluments amendment Bill.

“Hon’ble Governor Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose has assented to the following Bills: The Bengal Legislative Assembly (Members’ Emoluments) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The West Bengal Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” Raj Bhawan posted on X.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in September 2023, declared a hike in the monthly salaries of MLAs, ministers of state and Cabinet ministers by Rs 40,000 for each category.

Now, the monthly payment received by the legislators, including the salaries, allowances and perks will now increase to Rs 1.21 lakh from the current rate of Rs 81,000 a month. Similarly, the actual monthly payment received by ministers from now onwards will be increased from Rs 1.10 lakh a month to around Rs 1.50 lakh per month.