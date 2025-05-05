Guv cites ‘radicalisation’ & ‘militancy’ in report to MHA; TMC dubs it ‘politically motivated’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the Governor CV Ananda Bose of submitting a “politically motivated” report to the Union Home Ministry on the recent Murshidabad violence during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Following his visit to the riot-affected areas on April 18-19, despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s request to defer his visit to avoid escalating tensions, Bose submitted a report to the Union Home Ministry, citing a “twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy” in border districts.

The Governor’s report to Union Home minister Amit

Shah flagged rising radicalisation and communal polarisation, administrative collapse and lack

of coordination between state agencies, recommendations for a Commission of Inquiry, permanent BSF-CAPF outposts

and tighter border surveillance. There was also a reference to Article 356 (President’s Rule) as a potential measure if the situation worsens.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, condemned the Governor’s report as “entirely aimed at serving political interests”. He claimed that the Governor’s report was a deliberate attempt to malign the state government and create a narrative favorable to the BJP ahead of the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections.

The party accused Bose of overstepping his constitutional role by directly engaging with the Union Home Ministry without adequately consulting the state government.

Trinamool reiterated earlier allegations of a “larger conspiracy” involving sections of Central agencies, including the BSF, in the Murshidabad violence. Ghosh had previously claimed that miscreants were allowed to cross the Bangladesh border, create chaos and return with BSF complicity while the Home Ministry maintained a radio silence on the matter. He questioned why the Governor’s report did not address these allegations, instead focusing on state administrative failures.

TMC also rejected Bose’s assertions of radicalisation and militancy, arguing that the violence was a spontaneous reaction to the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act. TMC MP Saugata Roy stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called a meeting to pacify the Muslim community, emphasising her leadership in maintaining communal harmony.

In April, Murshidabad witnessed violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The unrest, which erupted on April 11 and 12, primarily in areas such as Suti, Dhulian, Samsherganj and Jangipur, escalated into communal clashes, resulting in at least two deaths, including a father-son duo, Harogobindo Das and Chandan Das. Many got displaced from their homes, seeking refuge in relief camps in Malda.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered the deployment of Central forces. Internet services were suspended and over 300 individuals were arrested.