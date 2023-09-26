Guv cancels USA trip to ‘save’ public exchequer money

Kolkata: To prevent expenditure from public exchequer money at a time when Bengal is going through “financial difficulties”, Governor C V Ananda Bose has cancelled his trip to the United States of America where he was invited by the United Nations former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to attend the World Culture Festival (WCF).



A statement issued by Raj Bhavan read: “The Governor decided that it would not be appropriate to accept foreign hospitality. Protocol also demands that.

In view of this, the Hon’ble Governor attending the WCF would mean expenditure from the public exchequer. Hence, at this juncture, when the state is facing financial difficulties and adversities such as dengue deaths, the Hon’ble Governor has decided not to attend the World Culture Festival in the USA.”

Bose was invited by the International Committee headed by Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary General of the United Nations, to attend the WCF being held from September 29 to October 01 in Washington D.C., USA. The Governor had initially decided to attend the event as “a representative of the Culture Capital of India – Kolkata – and the country” at this international forum.

Raj Bhavan said that constructive discussions regarding collaboration with American universities that will benefit university students of Bengal, were also on the agenda to be discussed on the sidelines of the WCF.

The Governor, as Chancellor of state universities, has now decided to hold such meetings online as a cost-cutting measure. “Where direct contact is required with the American Universities, Indian Embassy officials in the USA shall be requested to be in touch with the American university authorities,” read the statement.

Coincidentally, such a move also comes in the wake of Raj Bhavan reportedly sending a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, enquiring about the details of her recent Spain tour.