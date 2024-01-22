Guv calls for tighter security for important cultural heritage institutions in Bengal

Kolkata: Following the recent incident where a threat email led to bomb scare in the Indian Museum, Governor C V Ananda Bose is learnt to have directed that significant cultural heritage institutions in Bengal must adhere to the accepted security protocols which must be reviewed from time to time.



It was learnt that the above remarks by the Governor came after he received a report on Saturday by the Indian Museum regarding the recent bomb threat it had received.

The report stated that the threat email that the museum authorities received on January 6, about a bomb being placed inside the museum, turned out to be a fake one.

However, appropriate action was taken by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the bomb disposal squad of the Kolkata Police, the report pointed out.

The Governor is learnt to have taken the matter seriously and has called for a strong security apparatus for such central establishments of historic value. He is learnt to have suggested that the existing security arrangements should be reviewed from time to time by competent authorities and must be modified accordingly. Bose has stated that each organisation should establish its own security and alert systems and the security package shall be prescribed by experts in the field.

Ananda Bose, who is also the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the museum, emphasised that there is no room for complacency as far as the security of the museum is concerned.

“The issue involves the security of the Indian Museum — a treasure-trove of knowledge and repository of valued antiquities of the nation, an indispensable part of our heritage and evolution,” the Governor said.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, directives have been issued to take immediate steps to ensure preventive

actions are taken to ward off such untoward incidents

in the future.