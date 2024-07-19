Guv calls for ‘immediate report’ from CM on review committee

Kolkata: Amid an apparent tussle between the state and Raj Bhavan over various issues, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to furnish an “immediate report” on the objectives of the committee formed by the state

government to review the three new criminal laws.

Warning that “Bengal should not be a banana republic”, the Governor called upon the Chief Minister, asking for an immediate report on the objectives of the committee for reviewing the amended IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act. Raj Bhavan stated that the Governor wants a specific report on whether the Bengal government responded to the proposal on time when asked by the Union government. The Governor further said: “Bengal cannot be a state within a state or turned into a banana republic.”

The state government, on Wednesday, issued a notification informing that it has constituted a seven-member committee for reviewing the three new criminal laws. The committee was asked to submit a report within three months.

The notification stated that in view of the importance and wide-ranging implications of the three laws the state government deems it necessary to constitute a committee that shall examine the following: Suggest state-specific amendments as required to the three criminal laws; Whether the names of the criminal laws are required to be changed at the state level?; Any other matter that the committee may consider necessary. It was highlighted: “Whereas Article 246 (2) of the Constitution states that notwithstanding anything in List-II (State List), Parliament, and, subject to List-I (Union List), the Legislature of any State also has power to make laws with respect to any of the matters enumerated in List-III in the Seventh Schedule (Concurrent List).”

It was pointed out that the state government had written to the Government of India (GoI) to defer the operation of the said criminal laws but the issues raised by the state were not considered by the Centre.