Guv briefed on action taken by state so far

Following the incidents of violence in Kaliagunj over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl, Governor CV Ananda Bose was briefed on the law and order situation and the steps taken by the state government.

The Governor had sought a report from the state’s chief secretary and the DGP of state police relating to the incident and the violence that took place surrounding it.

As learnt, the Governor enquired as to what steps have been taken by the state government in this regard.

State’s Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi is learnt to have briefed the Governor in detail as to what steps have been taken so far.

The DGP has also assured that the police are doing everything they can to bring the culprits to the book The Governor has also spoken to both the state and the national commission for protection of child rights.

He is also learnt to have cancelled his schedule in Delhi to return to Bengal in the wake of the violence relating to the Kaliagunj incident.

Protesting over the incident, an irate mob attacked the Kaliagunj Police Station on Tuesday and even set fire to the premises of the station. Bricks were hurled at the police, leaving some personnel injured.

Allegations against the police are that they are trying to suppress the findings in this case and have manhandled the dead body of the victim. Over 30 people have been arrested for the violence.

With the BJP training its guns at the ruling party and at the state government for allegedly failing to maintain law and order, Trinamool Congress has said that the saffron brigade is fuelling the violence unnecessarily to obstruct the police from doing its work. TMC has accused the BJP of trying to gain political mileage by using such an unfortunate incident.