Guv Bose admitted to hosp for routine check-up: Official

Kolkata: Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital here for routine check-up, a senior Raj Bhavan official said.

Bose, who underwent an intervention procedure earlier this month, would undergo several clinical examinations during his stay at the hospital, he said. The Governor is likely to be discharged on Wednesday, he added. “The Governor is admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up. He will undergo tests. Doctors will also see him. He is likely to be discharged tomorrow,” the official said.

Bose was discharged from the city-based private hospital on May 15, nearly a month after he was shifted there on April 22 with shoulder pain.

He was admitted to the hospital with a complaint of shoulder pain after his visit to of Murshidabad.