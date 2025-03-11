Guv attends SSB event in Toto Para, honours community contributors

Alipurduar: Governor CV Ananda Bose participated in a public relations programme organised by the 53rd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Toto Para in the Madarihat block of Alipurduar district. The Governor travelled by road from the Air Force Station in Hasimara to attend the event.

As part of the programme, he distributed sewing machines, school bags and play materials to children of the Toto community. Noted Toto community leader and Padma Shri awardee Dhaniram Toto was present at the event. On this occasion, the Governor conferred the Governor’s Excellence Award on Dhaniram Toto for his contributions to society. Additionally, Raju Nepali was honored with the same award for his dedicated efforts in combating women and child trafficking.

Praising the Toto community, the Governor said: “Toto Para embodies a simple way of life, deeply connected to nature, which is a lesson for all of us. I invite you to visit Raj Bhavan. Our goal is the progress of all tribal communities in our country.” Addressing concerns over river erosion in the Dooars, he stated: “India makes all decisions while maintaining harmony and good relations with its neighbouring countries. Our discussions with Bhutan on this matter are being closely monitored at the Cabinet level.”

On the Jadavpur University issue, Governor Bose remarked: “This matter has been discussed at the vice-chancellors’ Conference. Several measures have been decided upon and they are being implemented step by step with the cooperation of the state government and all stakeholders.”