‘Guv attempting to undermine and usurp powers of the state’

Kolkata: Day after Governor C V Ananda Bose sought the removal of Education minister Bratya Basu from the Cabinet for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Bengal government on Friday sent a 9-page strong letter to the Governor reminding him of his constitutional limitations.



Governor Bose had released a “status report” on universities on Wednesday and termed the state government’s decision to reinstate Rajat Kishor Dey as the Gour Banga University vice-chancellor (V-C) “uncalled for” and “questionable”. Releasing a “status report” on universities, he had hit out at the state government for “attempting to control the universities in Bengal”.

The Governor had also cited the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court judgements to answer “questions” raised about his role as the Chancellor of all state universities. Incidentally, the Governor also sought action against Bratya Basu over a one-day convention organised by the Trinamool Congress-run professors’ organisation WebCupa at the Gour Banga University grounds last week. Apart from Basu, about 1,700 representatives of various colleges and universities of the state had participated in the event.

In the letter, the state government said that Governor in capacity of the Chancellor has sought to “undermine and usurp” the powers of the state government and the function of state-aided universities by transgressing the powers given to him by various statutes with the sole intention to unilaterally run the state aided universities in a mode and manner suitable to him alone.

“The tone and tenor of the report card makes it evident that the Chancellor has not only overridden the statutory provisions, but also failed to await the outcome of the pending proceedings, wherein time and again the conduct of the Chancellor has been reprimanded and the failure on his part to amicably resolve the issues within the confines of the statutory provisions is writ large,” reads the letter. The state government in its letter reminded the Governor about the relevant constitutional provisions for a state regarding education. Reacting to the reports, Bratya Basu said by making such an accusation, the Governor has “misused his constitutional post and proved his political identity”. Meanwhile, in another development, Governor Bose on Friday ordered a judicial enquiry into the alleged corruption, violence and misuse of university campuses in the state for electioneering and political purposes. The enquiry will be headed by a retired Judge of the Supreme Court or High Court, it was informed.

Reacting to the judicial enquiry ordered, Bratya Basu on X handle posted: “It is interesting to note that Chancellor and Governor has ordered a Judicial enquiry into corruption, violence and misuse of University campuses in West Bengal for electioneering and political purposes. Now as we all know that the Government is not run through virtual social media like X handle, Facebook- the order of this enquiry should reach the Government as well as the media. One more interesting thing is that the ‘Chancellor and Governor’ has ordered the enquiry! Now the question is that can the Chancellor exercise the powers which the Governor can? #Confusion reigns supreme!”