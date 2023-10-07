Guv assures TMC team of taking up MGNREGA issue with Centre

Darjeeling: Following an hour-long meeting at the Governor House at Darjeeling, between the Governor C V Ananda Bose and a three- member TMC delegation over the MGNREGA issues, the TMC team claimed that the Governor has assured to take up the “justified demands” of Bengal regarding the MNREGA scheme with the Union Government.



The Governor further assured that he will return to Kolkata soon and meet the TMC delegation led by national General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Raj Bhawan at Calcutta.

As the indefinite-sit in demonstration outside the Kolkata Raj Bahwan led by Abhishek Banerjee continued, a three-member team, including Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Pradip Mazumdar; TMC Lok Sabha MPs Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee met Bose in Darjeeling.

“The Governor agreed that the demand put forward by Bengal is just, reasonable and proper. He has also assured that he would take up the matter with the Centre and try to get a release of the funds. He further assured to return to Kolkata and meet the 30-member TMC delegation led by Abhishek Banerjee consisting of MGNREGA beneficiaries also. We will also hand over the 50 lakh letters written by the beneficiaries urging the Union to release their MGNREGA payments,” claimed Kalyan Banerjee.

However, Kalyan Banerjee added that the Governor’s assurance to talk to the Centre to release funds comes with a rider. “He has ensured that he will take up the matter to get the fund released provided there is no political obstacle. Then he will not be able to do anything,” added MP Kalyan Banerjee.

MP Mahua Maitra explained, “The Governor cannot do anything if there are obstacles and political pressure created by the Bengal BJP against the release of funds. If the issue reaches the political realm, the Governor will be helpless.”

When questioned on whether the agitation would be lifted following the Governor’s assurance, Kalyan Banerjee stated: “The agitation will continue in some form or the other unless the deprived people of Bengal get their dues and jobs under this scheme are given to them.”

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Pradip Mazumdar added that the chief minister had taken up the issue with the Governor when he had taken charge. “Following this I met the Governor on February 11 and explained to him in detail the around 3000 paged 19 Action Taken Report regarding the issue. We had told him categorically that 99.68 per cent of the 2 crore 65 lakh job cards of Bengal are seeded with Aadhaar and that the wages are directly sent to the personal account of the beneficiaries. The Governor was satisfied and had then assured to take up the matter with the Union Government. If the Union Government talks of corruption why haven’t they lodged an FIR in two years?”

On his way up to Darjeeling from Bagdogra the Governor was shown black flags at Bagdogra and Matigara by protestors. In Darjeeling MGNREGA beneficiaries from Rangli Rangliot, stood a few yards away from the Raj Bhawan carrying placards demanding the release of dues.