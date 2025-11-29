Guv assures Chopra families of Rs 1L aid within a week

Raiganj: The officials of the state Governor’s office have reportedly assured the bereaved families of Chopra, who lost four children in a tragic accident earlier in 2024, that each family will receive the promised financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh within a week. The assurance came on Thursday after the family members visited the residence of Governor CV Ananda Bose in Kolkata.

However, they were unable to meet him due to his absence, leaving them disappointed and uncertain about the next steps.

On February 12, 2024, four minors Younus Ali (7), Mahammad Ali (6), Talab Mahammad (12) and Golam Mustafa (5) died after accidentally falling into a deep trench at Chetnagachh under Chopra Police Station limits. The trench had allegedly been dug near a BSF Border Outpost as part of border-related construction activities.

TMC leaders had at the time extended Rs 5 lakh to each bereaved family in two phases.

Samirul Islam, father of a victim child, said: “With great hope we visited the Governor’s residence, but we could not meet him. Officials told us the funds will be released within a week. We don’t know what will happen next.”