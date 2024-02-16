Guv assured of action in Chopra tragedy: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said that Governor C V Ananda Bose has assured them he would visit Chopra, North Dinajpur where four children got buried alive during a drainage work by Border Security Force (BSF).



A TMC delegation visited Raj Bhavan and handed over a deputation to the Governor. A portion of it read: “We urge you, Sir, to immediately undertake a visit to the site of the tragedy and also take up the matter with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure justice is served to these children. Allow us to humbly point out that a few days ago you cut short your visit from Kerala to visit Sandeshkhali to ‘assess the situation’ there. (The State government has swiftly implemented proactive measures to restore normalcy in that area, ensuring not a single life was lost).” TMC alleged: “This horrendous incident happened because of the gross negligence of the BSF and their illegal construction. The construction caused a landslide, burying four children in the process. The children were declared dead at Dalua Health Center in Chopra.”

The party said: “The Governor has responded positively, committing to visit the site, conduct a thorough investigation & address the concerns of the affected villagers.”

Meanwhile, with the BJP and the CPI(M) staging agitation and conducting rallies concerning the Sandeshkhali incident, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, after exiting Raj Bhavan, said: “Both the parties are deliberately trying to create trouble there and disturb peace. Suvendu Adhikari is competing with his party president Sukanta Majumder to hog the limelight.” Ghosh alleged: “The CPI(M) has no business protesting given the number of genocides committed during the Left Front rule such as Sainbari, Marichjhapi, Bijon Setu massacre etc. Today, they are acting like saints.”