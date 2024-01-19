Guv asks state to fill up WBPSC vacant posts

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose is learnt to have instructed the state government to take immediate steps to fill vacant posts in the West Bengal Public Service Commission.

Raj Bhavan sources said the Governor has specifically asked the state to fill the vacant post of chairman, WBPSC and other members of the commission.

“The Governor has received many complaints in the Peace Room from the prospective candidates that their chances of getting employment is getting hampered because of tardiness in decision-making by the Government,” said a Raj Bhavan source.

The Governor had set up the Peace Room in the wake of the sporadic violence that took place in various parts of the state during Panchayat polls last year. He had said: “If anyone is affected anywhere in the state, they can report to the ‘peace room’ of the Raj Bhavan. In that case, the Raj Bhavan will take the initiative to take necessary measures.’’

However, the minister of state for finance, Chandrima Bhattacharya has criticised the statement and said that the state government does not require any advice from anyone.

“The state government knows very well when to act regarding appointments in the commission,” she said.