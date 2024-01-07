Guv asks police to probe TMC leader Shahjahan's 'terrorist link'

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose is learnt to have asked the police authorities in the state to arrest the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh who allegedly has links with terrorists and was the prime accused in the case of the recent assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers.



It was learnt that on Saturday night the Raj Bhavan issued a statement that the Governor, on receiving a complaint in the ‘Peace Room’ instructed the police chief to arrest the culprit.

The statement read: “On receipt of a complaint in the Peace Room of Raj Bhavan that Shahjahan Sheikh is supported by some political leaders with the connivance of some police officers, Hon’ble Governor instructed the Police chief to arrest the culprit forthwith and report compliance”.

The Governor emphasised the need to ascertain Sheikh's whereabouts and take appropriate action. The complaint alleging that Sheikh may have "crossed the border" and "liaison with the terrorists" may be "enquired into immediately", the statement added. The ED is learnt to have issued a lookout notice for Shahjahan due to concerns that he might flee the country following the incident in which three ED officers were injured and several vehicles were damaged by a mob at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, close to the Bangladesh border, on Friday. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh criticised the remarks of the Governor that Shahjahan has links with terrorists. He said the party cannot understand that on what basis the Governor made such a claim. He also said that the Governor needs to work in consultation with the state government instead of trying to run a parallel government. Kunal asked whether Bose has any concrete evidence or report to support his claims.