Guv approves appointments of V-Cs for 11 universities

Kolkata: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday set a three-week deadline for the Governor of West Bengal, who is also the Chancellor of state-aided universities, to scrutinise and approve the remaining vice-chancellor (V-C) appointments. This directive follows a submission by the Attorney General of India (AG) that the Governor has already approved the appointments of V-Cs for 11 universities.

A Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Manmohan was informed during the hearing that the Chancellor had approved the names of six V-Cs, with another five approvals expected by Monday or Tuesday, bringing the total to 11. AG R Venkataramani requested some more time for the Governor to finalise the remaining appointments. While the state’s counsel did not object to this request, they urged the court to set a definitive deadline. The Supreme Court stated in its order: “Learned Attorney General of India has handed over a list of 11 universities, where appointments of vice-chancellors have been duly approved by the learned Chancellor. He submits that given three weeks’ more time, the entire list will stand scrutinised and the approved names shall be immediately forwarded to the state government for their formal appointment...the Chancellor may notify their appointments without any delay.” The case has been adjourned to January 8.

The SC constituted search-cum-selection committee, headed by former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, was tasked with recommending a panel of three names for the VC positions of each university. The committee’s recommendations were submitted to the Chancellor through the Chief Minister (CM), with CM’s preferences indicated. On December 6, the Chancellor approved the V-Cs for six universities, and the state Higher Education Department subsequently issued their appointment orders.

Vice-chancellors have been appointed to the Presidency, Burdwan, Sidho-Kanho-Birsha, Bankura, Kalyani, and Rani Rashmoni Green universities. As per their appointment letters, the VCs will serve for a term of four years or until they turn seventy, whichever comes first, effective from the date of their joining. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan on Monday evening. Sources at Raj Bhavan indicated that the issue of V-C appointments was discussed during the meeting.