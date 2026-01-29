Guv appoints new V-Cs for 2 state univs

Kolkata: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday appointed new full-time vice-chancellors to two universities, a day after appointing V-Cs of three varsities where permanent heads had not been appointed for over two years.

A Lok Bhavan statement said Prof Nimai Chandra Saha was appointed Harichand Guruchand University V-C, while Prof. Ayan Bhattacharya will take over charge of Sanskrit College and University.

The appointments were made by the Governor in his capacity as the chancellor of the state universities.

On January 27, Arunasis Goswami was appointed V-C of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University, Debabrata Basu as VC of Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, and Debabrata Mitra as vice-chancellor of West Bengal State University.

Earlier this month, a Supreme Court bench was informed that the Bengal government and the Governor had reached a consensus on appointing vice-chancellors for eight state universities, resolving a long-standing impasse over appointments in higher education institutions.

The universities for which consensus had been reached are Sanskrit College and University, Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University, Harichand Guruchand University, Raiganj University, Diamond Harbour Women’s University, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University, Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, and West Bengal State University.

The matter was placed before the apex court amid ongoing litigation concerning the appointment of vice-

chancellors.