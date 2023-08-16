Guv appoints Gautam Saha as interim V-C of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya

Dr Gautam Saha was appointed as the interim vice-chancellor (V-C) of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya by Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of state universities.

Dr Saha, who is the professor and department head of Agricultural Meteorology and Physics was appointed on Tuesday.

It can be mentioned that Bose in May had issued a show-cause notice to vice-chancellors of six state universities, including the Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya while seeking an explanation for not submitting weekly reports to Raj Bhavan on time.

He had earlier asked V-Cs of these universities to submit the reports.