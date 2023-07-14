Guv appoints Gautam Majumdar as interim V-C of Makaut

Governor C V Ananda Bose appointed Gautam Majumdar as the interim vice-chancellor (V-C) of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (Makaut).

Majumdar has been a professor at the Mechanical Engineering department of Jadavpur University.

“I am very happy to take charge as interim V-C of Makaut. I have 34 years of experience as a senior professor at Jadavpur University and I will try to deliver my best,“ Majumdar said.

Majumdar was handed over the charge by the acting vice-chancellor of Makaut Indranil Mukherjee at Salt Lake campus on Thursday.