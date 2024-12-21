Guv appoints another V-C

Kolkata: Governor CV Anand Bose, also the Chancellor of state-aided universities, has appointed another vice-chancellor (V-C), bringing the total number of universities with full-term V-Cs to 15.

Rafikul Islam has been appointed as the new permanent vice-chancellor of Aliah University. Following the Governor’s approval, the state’s Higher Education department issued the official appointment notification. As per the notification, Islam will serve a four-year term or until he reaches the age of 65, whichever comes first, effective from his joining date.

The Search-Cum-Selection Committee, chaired by former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, had prepared a panel of three candidates for each of the 34 universities. The shortlisted names were sent to the Raj Bhavan on November 21, with the final order of preference set by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Of the 34 universities, the Governor has approved the appointments for 16, while 18 remain pending.