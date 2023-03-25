Guv announces spl aid for needy patients of TB

KOLKATA: Governor CV Ananda Bose has announced special aid to the needy patients who are suffering from tuberculosis. Taking the first step in that direction, he launched the nutritional supplement program at KS Roy TB Hospital in Kolkata. Meanwhile, the Government of India has awarded seven districts in the state ‘TB Free Initiatives.’ Kalimpong, Howrah and Alipurduar were awarded in the Gold category. Cooch Behar was awarded in the Silver category. South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas and Uttar Dinajpur were in the Bronze category.



At an informal function held in the Raj Bhavan on Friday, hospital Superintendent Shankarlal Ghosh received the first supply from Governor Bose. He has also sanctioned a financial package of Rs 2.4 lakh for this purpose and disbursed the first tranche to help the patients in distress. He also announced a participatory program ‘Each One-Help One.’ The philanthropic institutions, individuals and organisations to adopt TB patients or needy and patients who need financial assistance till they recover completely.

The Governor will also ensure a cooperative approach amongst government and non-government stakeholders to make Bengal TB free.

Prime Minister had inaugurated One World TB Summit in Varanasi and during the inauguration it was exhorted that all efforts need to be made to make India TB free by 2025.