Guv allows CBI to file chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee

kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a chargesheet against former Education minister Partha Chatterjee in the teachers’ recruitment scam case.



The central agency on Thursday informed this at the Special CBI Court in Alipore. However, approval for submitting a chargesheet against five other accused persons has not been given to the central agency.

Partha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged recruitment scam on July 23 last year. Later, CBI took him in their custody in connection with the same case. Though the investigation against Partha was completed, as per the law, the central agency was waiting for the Governor’s nod to file the chargesheet.