Guv administers oath to TMC’s six newly-elected MLAs

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday administered oath to six newly-elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs at the Assembly. He presided over the swearing-in ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

The six legislators who were sworn-in are Sangita Roy from Sitai, Jay Prakash Toppo from Madarihat, Sanat De from Naihati, S K Rabiul Islam from Haroa, Sujoy Hazra from Midnapore and Falguni Singhababu from Taldangra. They won the bypolls that were held on November 13 and the results of which were declared on November 23. Hazra, before his oath, sought a few minutes from the Governor to say: “I will speak of two mothers here. One of them is she who has given birth to me and I have come here today seeking her blessings. And here, I am seeking blessings from my other mother who is our party leader Mamata Banerjee. I have been able to come here today because of her.”

The Chief Minister and the Speaker received Bose at the Assembly and saw him off after the ceremony.

The BJP, however, boycotted the oath taking ceremony of the six legislators.

It may be mentioned that the Speaker had written to the Governor requesting him to come to the Assembly for the oath-taking ceremony. State Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay also wrote to the Governor on the same matter.

The Governor on two earlier occasions had not attended the swearing-in ceremony and it was the Speaker who had administered the oath.According to analysts, this development may be seen as a departure from earlier occasions where the state government and the Governor seemed at loggerheads.