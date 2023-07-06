Guv acting like BJP ‘agent’: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday attacked Governor CV Ananda Bose calling him an “agent” of BJP. The ruling’s party’s reaction came on the day the Governor criticised the State Election Commissioner Rajiba Sinha for violence in the state.



Reacting to Bose’s statement, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the Governor has been acting like an “agent” of BJP. “What he did today, makes him an agent of the BJP. He is doing politics. He could have complained against the SEC and sent a letter to the President. But instead, he held a Press conference and used his post to influence the people ahead of the polls. He is making a mockery. After May 11, when the Panchayat results will be declared, he won’t be able to come out in shame,” Ghosh said.

He further alleged: “As a Governor, Bose is a complete failure. He has been using Raj Bhawan for personal gains. He is utilising Raj Bhawan funds for publishing his book. He is using Ashokan pillar inscription but in the last Panchayat election campaign he is campaigning for the Opposition parties. He has proved that he is doing politics. On Wednesday, the son of a Trinamool Congress worker died due to the bursting of a bomb but the Governor did not utter a single word in this connection. He is batting only for BJP.”

“One does not appear to be Netaji simply by wearing a hat like him. He is trying to influence the people of Bengal. He acted in a way as if he was campaigning for the BJP. On the last day of the election campaign, he campaigned like a political party leader. He is influencing the model code of conduct by using his Constitutional post,” he said.