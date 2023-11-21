Guv accepts Advocate General’s resignation

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose accepted the resignation of state Advocate General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee on Monday. According to Raj Bhavan sources, Mookherjee had met the Governor somedays back expressing his reasons for the resignation.

Earlier, Mookherjee, who is residing outside India had tendered resignation from his post. He had sent the resignation letter to the Governor via email.

Recently, the state government replaced public prosecutor (PP) Saswata Gopal Mukherjee at Calcutta High Court after more than six years and Dilip Roy was made the new PP. The state government on Tuesday issued an order in this regard. Following the order, Saswata Gopal Mukherjee tendered his resignation. Mukherjee was appointed as the PP at Calcutta High Court in 2017. Prior to his appointment, the state government had changed PP multiple times.