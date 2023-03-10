Gurung meets John Barla on arrival from Delhi, says meeting was ‘personal’

darjeeling: In an unprecedented move Gorkha Janmukti Morcha President Bimal Gurung headed straight for Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, John Barla’s residence at Lakhipara Tea Garden from Bagdogra Airport, on arrival from Delhi.



Both the leaders talked of a separate administrative arrangement for soon but did not spell out what it would be. They even kept everyone guessing on Union Territory status. Interestingly Barla had spawned the demand for a separate state of North Bangla.

Gurung had recently departed for Delhi but had labelled it a visit to Haridwar for personal work with no political work included in the trip. However, he courted a round of controversy with BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweeting on March 5, “I met Gurung yesterday again at Satya Sabhrawal Advocate’s residence for drafting a demand for an autonomous region of Gorkhaland within Bengal.”

Gurung countered, claiming that he had gone to meet Swamy with the Gorkhaland demand, however, the BJP leader had insisted on an autonomous arrangement under West Bengal – the 6th Schedule.

On Friday Gurung hurriedly undertook the journey to Minister John Barla’s house at Lakkhipara in the Banarhat Block of Alipurduar.

The two met one to one for around two hours. Later talking to media persons, Gurung clarified: “Whatever may the arrangement be whether

Gorkhaland or Union Territory or any other, it should be for

the welfare of all the communities, including Gorkhas, Adivasis, Biharis, Bengalees, Marwaris — all living here. For this, we will have to work together.”

He further stated that his visit to Barla’s house is personal and not political. When asked whether his party would forge an alliance with the BJP in the forthcoming Panchayat elections, Gurung stated: “Let the elections be declared and then we will decide.” Regarding the 2024 elections, he said: “Whichever party works for the welfare of my community we will support them.”

Barla claimed that owing to Gurung he had got the BJP ticket in 2019. “Gurung has helped cement good relations between Gorkhas and Adivasis. Prime Minister Modi will live up to the assurance of resolving the Gorkha issue,” stated Barla. When questioned whether it would be a Union Territory, Barla stated: “Time will tell whether it will be a UT or not. Let us wait and watch.”

