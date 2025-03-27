Gunfire over potato transport dispute

Jalpaiguri: A dispute over the transportation of potatoes escalated into gunfire on Tuesday night in Charia Para, under the jurisdiction of Rajganj Police Station. While no one sustained bullet injuries, several individuals from both sides were hurt in the ensuing clash. Police have since been deployed in the area to maintain order.

According to reports, both parties involved had cultivated potatoes on their respective plots of land. The conflict arose when one group attempted to transport potatoes through the other’s land using a trolley.

Farmer Moksed Ali alleged: “The other party used our land to transport their potatoes, which we initially allowed. However, when we later attempted to take our potatoes through their land, they stopped us. This led to a scuffle, during which they fired two rounds.” On the other hand, Aminur Islam and Azizul Islam, from the opposing side, admitted to firing shots but claimed it was in self-defense.

“They prevented us from transporting our potatoes. When we were loading the trolley at night, they attacked us, injuring two family members and vandalizing our house. We fired two rounds from a licensed firearm to protect ourselves,” they stated. Both sides reported the incident to the police. Rajganj police have arrested a man named Abdul Khalek in connection with the firing and recovered the gun. He was presented before the Jalpaiguri court on Wednesday as investigations continue.