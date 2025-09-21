Gunfire inside Charu Market gym, none injured

Kolkata: Tension spread in the Charu Market area on Sunday morning after two miscreants fired two rounds inside a gym on Deshpran Sasmal Road, triggering panic among those present.

Sources said the gym is popular in the area and draws a large number of regulars. Around 11:30 am, while several members of the gym were present, two men wearing raincoat-like apparel and helmets entered and asked for the owner. When an employee went to call him, the duo suddenly opened fire and fled.

The firing left those inside shocked and speechless. Police from the Charu Market police station were immediately informed and they reached the spot. During the preliminary investigation, officers recovered two empty bullet shells from the gym.

Deputy Commissioner (South Division) of Kolkata Police, Priyabrata Roy, also visited the site and reviewed the situation. “We have received a complaint. Two bullet shells were recovered. We are trying to identify and trace them. No CCTV camera was found inside the gym,” Roy said.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage from nearby establishments reportedly showed four people riding two motorcycles. Among them, two entered the gym and fired, while the others waited outside. Investigators are now checking footage from roadside cameras and nearby shops to trace the escape route of the miscreants.

Though no one was injured, the incident created panic in the locality. Police have launched a probe.