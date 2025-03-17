Gun-related crimes: State FSL to enhance forensic ballistics capability

Kolkata: In a bid to enhance its forensic capabilities in dealing with gun-related crimes, the state government is seeking to procure a ‘Ballistics Data Management System’ for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kolkata.

Sources told this newspaper that one of the required components of such a ballistics system includes a velocity measurement system having the provision to measure any velocity within 10-2000 m/s (or more) with an accuracy of up to 0.01 per cent.

It will also have the provision of measuring velocities at a minimum of three points of the trajectory, simultaneously, so as to evaluate the muzzle velocity, striking velocity and remaining velocity.

A ballistic expert said the velocity measurement system, in short, helps determine the speed of bullets. In forensic science, it helps in understanding trajectories, firing distances and reconstructing shooting incidents. Bullet velocity is also a fundamental parameter in wound ballistics studies which helps understand the nature and severity of injuries. The expert also highlighted that analysing velocity of bullets fired from different weapons can also help identify the firearm used in a particular crime. It was learnt that an e-tender has already been floated for the procurement by the administrator, FSL, Kolkata. Sources said procurement will also include one universal breech system. This is used in ballistic testing facilities to simulate the firing of different types of ammunition, helping forensic experts to evaluate the performance of various projectiles (bullets) and other ballistic components. Standard barrels are to be procured for test-firing various sizes of cartridges.

The procurement list further includes a forensic image and video enhancement and analysis system. This would help in solving crimes by uncovering hidden details in video evidence, leading to the identification of suspects and reconstruction of events.

The other components to be procured by the state FSL includes one X-Ray fluorescence spectrometer, image analyser software and forensic optical comparator. The comparator facilitates side-by-side comparison of evidence, such as fingerprints, documents, and other physical items, allowing for detailed analysis and identification.