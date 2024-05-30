Gun & bullets stolen from bank

Cooch Behar: A security guard’s gun and bullets were stolen from the Balrampur branch of the State Bank under the Tufanganj Police Station in Cooch Behar district. According to police and bank sources, the thieves entered the bank building after breaking the ventilation during the early hours of Thursday. A mobile phone, security guard’s gun and ammunition were stolen from inside the bank. However, according to police sources, nothing was tampered with inside the bank cupboard.

It is not yet known whether money disappeared from the bank. Although the bank authorities have not made any statements about this matter, Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya said: “According to the CCTV footage, a young man entered the bank around 3:30 am today. A mobile phone, currently switched off, as well as the security guard’s gun and bullets, are missing. CCTV footage has been collected from various locations.”